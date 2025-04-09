user
Days before daughter's wedding, UP woman elopes with would-be son-in-law with jewellery and cash

A 40-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh allegedly eloped with her daughter’s 20-year-old fiance - just nine days before their grand wedding was to take place.

Published: Apr 9, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh allegedly eloped with her daughter’s 20-year-old fiance - just nine days before their grand wedding was to take place. The duo is suspected to have fled with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery, according to police officials.

The wedding was scheduled for April 16. But on Sunday night, the groom-to-be slipped away under the guise of shopping for wedding attire. Later that evening, he made a call to his father: “I am leaving. Don’t try to find me.”

Around the same time, the bride’s mother also vanished. The subsequent investigation confirmed that the two had fled together.

Mandrak SHO Arvind Kumar stated, “The woman’s husband has lodged a formal complaint. We've recorded statements from both families and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the whereabouts of the absconding duo."

Also read: Man jailed for making reel on railway track in UP's Unnao, WATCH viral video

Authorities believe the young man may be hiding out in Uttarakhand, where he was reportedly employed. “A search team has been dispatched, and local CCTV footage from bus stands and railway stations is being examined for leads,” officials revealed.

According to a relative, the would-be-groom had been a frequent visitor to the bride’s home and had even gifted a mobile phone to his future mother-in-law. The two remained in close contact thereafter.

Also read: 'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act

