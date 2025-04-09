'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act

Read Full Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there will be "no divide and rule" in the State under her watch. She added that people from the Muslim community are "pained" by the Waqf Amendment Act, but she appealed to them not to be swayed by the political provocation.

"I want to tell the people from the minority community that I know that you are pained by the Waqf Amendment Act but have faith that there will be no divide and rule in Bengal. You should give the message of live and let live," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking at the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' program here.

"It is our work to give protection to those who are living in Bengal. I appeal to you all that if anyone provokes you politically to assemble, then please don't do it. Please remember that Didi will protect you and your property. If we stay together, then we can conquer the world," she added.

She said that some people are attempting to defame Bengal.

"Our aim is to unite, not divide. When we stay united, the country will progress. Our policy is to live and let live peacefully. Some people are defaming Bengal, saying that I don't give protection to the Hindu religion in the state. Then who gives protection to all? I must give credit to the minorities in Bengal who also celebrate Hindu festivals in the state. I am proud to say this is Bengal," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of failing to maintain law and order when violence broke out in the Jangipur area in the Murshidabad district during Waqf Amendment Act protests.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, posted a video on X on Tuesday, allegedly showing images of the violent clashes that broke out in the area.

He claimed that certain "anti-social" elements were burning public property, burning police cars and "spreading chaos" in the name of protests. He also accused the state government of doing "vote bank politics."

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

"Antisocial elements are taking to the streets, burning Govt & Public properties and spreading chaos in the name of protest. This is not dissent; it's destruction and is absolutely unconstitutional. The WB Govt and Administration are failing to maintain law & order because they are deliberately turning a blind eye to protect the ruling party's vote bank," read Adhikari's post on X.

