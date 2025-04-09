user
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares open war against drugs, action plan to be prepared

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced a war against drugs, citing its impact on families and society. A detailed action plan is being developed, with meetings planned with religious leaders and political parties. The state will also celebrate its fourth anniversary with district-level meetings.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: During a press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared an open war against drugs in state, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive action plan to combat the growing menace. He stressed that drug use is contributing to family breakdowns, leading to suicides, and that synthetic drugs are particularly dangerous. 

In response to the crisis, a high-level meeting was convened to address the spread of drugs, and the Chief Secretary has been tasked with preparing a detailed action plan. A series of meetings will follow, starting with a gathering of religious leaders on April 16, and an all-party meeting scheduled for April 17.

The state will also intensify Operation D Hunt, aimed at curbing the drug trade. As of March 31, 2025, 12,760 drug-related cases have been registered, with drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized. In March alone, the Excise Department handled 10,495 cases. Chief Minister Vijayan said that the fight against drugs must begin at the household level.

Celebrations as part of government's four anniversary

In addition to the war on drugs, Vijayan announced that the state government’s fourth anniversary will be celebrated on a large scale. The celebrations will commence on April 21 in Kasaragod and continue with district-level meetings across the state. These meetings, which will be led by the Chief Minister, will include participation from prominent citizens and will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

