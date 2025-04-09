user
Revenge after 15 years: Sons brutally lynch father's killer in chilling act of justice in UP

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, two brothers led a mob that lynched their father’s killer 15 years after his murder. The daylight attack mirrored the original crime and left the community shocked. Police have arrested 18.

Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

In a dramatic twist of fate and vengeance, a man convicted of a murder committed 15 years ago was lynched by a mob led by the sons of his victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Tuesday morning.

The brutal daylight killing, eerily mirroring the original crime, unfolded in public at Beniganj town and was captured on CCTV.

The victim, 48-year-old Mahawat, also known as Sarpanch, had only recently walked free after serving a 15-year sentence for the 2009 murder of Rampal, a fellow villager, reports The Times of India. Mahawat had clubbed Rampal to death with sticks over a minor monetary dispute. At the time, Rampal’s sons, Rahul and Beeru, were just 12 and 10 years old.

Now adults, the brothers allegedly orchestrated Mahawat’s murder at nearly the same spot where their father had been killed, leading a group of around 30 people, including several women, in a revenge-fueled assault, TOI report added. Mahawat was reportedly surrounded and beaten with sticks until police intervened. He was rushed to a local health centre but was declared dead on arrival.

“We did exactly what he did to our father. He used lathis… so did we,” the brothers told police, expressing no remorse for their actions. Some of the women involved also defended the attack, saying, “What happened was destined… it just got delayed.”

Police have arrested 18 individuals, including seven women, and are scanning CCTV footage to identify 12 more suspects. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, with officials now probing the apparent premeditated nature of the attack.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun confirmed the arrests and said investigations are underway to ensure all involved are brought to justice.

Mahawat, who belonged to a nomadic community and had been working at a garment shop when he committed the original crime in 2009, had been residing in Lakhimpur district since his release. But a visit to Beniganj proved fatal, bringing the tragic cycle of revenge and retribution full circle.

This act of retributive violence, 15 years in the making, has left Beniganj shaken, with many residents stunned by the brutality and symbolism of the act—murder avenged at the very spot it was first committed.

