Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on major global and domestic challenges and accusing him of failing to stand up for the country’s interests.

In a video posted on X, Gandhi took a swipe at Modi’s long-standing image of strong leadership, asking, “Where has the 56-inch chest gone?” He cited the United States’ imposition of trade tariffs on Indian goods and alleged that Modi had made no effort to resist or respond.

“The American President imposes tariffs, and Modi ji doesn’t even whisper a protest,” Gandhi said. “An economic storm is coming. Crores of people are going to suffer. But where is the Prime Minister? Hiding in silence.”

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi also referred to recent statements from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that were perceived as critical of India, questioning Modi’s lack of response. “Even when Bangladesh’s PM speaks against India, he doesn’t say a word,” he said.

Recalling a famous quote by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul added, “When asked whether she leaned left or right, Indira Gandhi said, ‘I don’t lean left or right. I stand straight—I am India’s Prime Minister.’ But today’s PM bows down instead.”

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid a high-stakes election season, where the opposition is intensifying its attacks on the ruling BJP over issues ranging from economic performance to foreign policy posture.

This isn’t the first time Rahul Gandhi has invoked the “56-inch chest” phrase—a reference to Modi’s 2014 campaign rhetoric—but his latest comments framed it in contrast with what he alleged is Modi’s submissive stance in matters of national interest.

