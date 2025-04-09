user
user icon

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH)

Taking a swipe at PM Modi's 'silence' on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Bangladesh issue and economic challenges, Rahul Gandhi said that his 56-inch chest was nowhere to be seen.

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH) ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 8:40 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on major global and domestic challenges and accusing him of failing to stand up for the country’s interests.

In a video posted on X, Gandhi took a swipe at Modi’s long-standing image of strong leadership, asking, “Where has the 56-inch chest gone?” He cited the United States’ imposition of trade tariffs on Indian goods and alleged that Modi had made no effort to resist or respond.

Also read: 'Candidates selected through fair means...': Rahul Gandhi's letter to President on Bengal's suspended teachers

“The American President imposes tariffs, and Modi ji doesn’t even whisper a protest,” Gandhi said. “An economic storm is coming. Crores of people are going to suffer. But where is the Prime Minister? Hiding in silence.”

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi also referred to recent statements from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that were perceived as critical of India, questioning Modi’s lack of response. “Even when Bangladesh’s PM speaks against India, he doesn’t say a word,” he said.

Recalling a famous quote by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul added, “When asked whether she leaned left or right, Indira Gandhi said, ‘I don’t lean left or right. I stand straight—I am India’s Prime Minister.’ But today’s PM bows down instead.”

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid a high-stakes election season, where the opposition is intensifying its attacks on the ruling BJP over issues ranging from economic performance to foreign policy posture.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi calls on Bihar youth to join 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' march in Begusarai (WATCH)

This isn’t the first time Rahul Gandhi has invoked the “56-inch chest” phrase—a reference to Modi’s 2014 campaign rhetoric—but his latest comments framed it in contrast with what he alleged is Modi’s submissive stance in matters of national interest.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil booked over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad ddr

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil booked over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Passenger allegedly urinates on co-passenger on Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok; Aviation Minister assures action ddr

Drunk passenger urinates on co-flyer aboard Air India flight to Bangkok

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her ddr

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her

Recent Stories

China issues travel warning for citizens heading to US amid strained economic relations ddr

China issues US travel warning as tariff war with Trump escalates to 104%

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil booked over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad ddr

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil booked over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How is Plastic Made? Most Comes from Crude Oil | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | How is Plastic Made? Most Comes from Crude Oil | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon