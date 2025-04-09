Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil booked over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Read Full Article

​Former Karnataka BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has been embroiled in controversy following remarks he allegedly made about Prophet Muhammad during a Ram Navami event.

A complaint was filed by local resident Mohammad Hannan at the Gol Gumbaz Police Station in Vijayapura, accusing Yatnal of making derogatory comments that could incite communal unrest.

According to the complaint, Yatnal stated on April 7 at a public event in Hubballi’s Banni Oni that “Prophet Muhammad was born in Balasaheb Thackeray’s house,” and referred to him as a “crossbreed,” statements perceived as offensive by members of the Muslim community, reports India Today.

The complainant reportedly asserted that Yatnal’s comments hurt the sentiments of Muslims and posed a threat to communal harmony. Vijayapura police have confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.​

This incident comes shortly after Yatnal's expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March. The party's Central Disciplinary Committee expelled him for six years, citing repeated violations of the party’s code of conduct despite prior warnings.

Yatnal had been openly critical of BJP state president BY Vijayendra and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing them of engaging in "adjustment politics" with the Congress to shield themselves from corruption charges.

He alleged that the BJP leadership in Karnataka had struck a deal with the Congress to protect Yediyurappa and his son from corruption charges. He also dismissed any possibility of joining the Congress, calling it a "Muslim party, not a Hindu party." ​

In December 2024, the BJP had issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal for his public criticisms of the state leadership, which were deemed as defiance of party directives. Despite this, Yatnal continued his outspoken behavior, leading to his eventual expulsion. ​

Yatnal has a history of making contentious statements. In September 2024, an FIR was registered against him for making derogatory remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his lineage and making offensive comments about his family background. However, in December 2024, the Karnataka High Court quashed the FIR, providing relief to Yatnal in that particular case. ​

