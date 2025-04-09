user
China issues US travel warning as tariff war with Trump escalates to 104%

Amid rising China-US tensions, Beijing issued a travel risk alert for Chinese citizens visiting the US. This comes as both nations escalate their tariff war, with Trump imposing 104% tariffs and China responding in kind.
 

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday issued a risk alert for Chinese citizens planning to visit the United States, citing the recent decline in China-US economic and trade ties, as well as concerns over domestic security in the US, according to a report by Global Times.

The ministry's official website advised travellers to thoroughly evaluate potential risks and exercise caution when making travel plans to the US.
China announced on Wednesday that it will increase its tariff on US goods from 34 per cent to 84 per cent starting April 10.

The decision came after the United States increased tariffs on China to a whopping 104 percent following US President Donald Trump's threat of "additional 50 percent tariffs" on Beijing starting Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

Also read: China slaps 84% additional tariffs on US goods in major escalation of trade tensions

Trump had announced an additional 50 per cent tariff on China after Beijing announced 34 per cent tariff on the United States in tit-for-tat response.
Trump had said if China did not withdraw its 34 per cent increase in 24 hours, the United States would impose additional tariffs and all talks with China concerning their requested meetings will be terminated.

The 50-point rise in tariff by China mirrors the additional 50 per cent tariff introduced by the US.

Beijing announced the tariffs after the White House on Tuesday (local time) announced the imposition of a 104 per cent tariff on China starting Wednesday, marking a significant escalation amid the tariff tension which have shaken the markets.

On Sunday, Trump threatened an additional 50 per cent hike in tariffs on China following Beijing's 34 per cent retaliatory tariff hike after Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs during Liberation Day on April 2.

China decried the US tariffs imposed on the country as "groundless" and called them a unilateral bullying practice, as per a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce.

Also read: After China, Canada hits back with tariffs as Trump's auto tariffs trigger global backlash

