Drunk passenger urinates on co-flyer aboard Air India flight to Bangkok

An inebriated Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok on April 9, 2025. Air India confirmed the incident, stating that the cabin crew followed all procedures and reported the matter to authorities.

The airline's independent committee will assess the situation to determine appropriate action. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that the Ministry will take necessary steps if any wrongdoing is found. ​

Air India confirmed the development in an official statement, noting that the crew followed all standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “The crew reported the matter to the authorities and issued a warning to the unruly passenger,” the airline said. “An offer was made to assist the aggrieved passenger in filing a complaint with local authorities in Bangkok, but it was declined at the time.”

The airline also stated that a standing Independent Committee will be convened to evaluate the episode and decide on any disciplinary action against the accused passenger.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that the Ministry is keeping close watch. “Whenever such incidents come to light, we engage with the airline and ensure appropriate steps are taken if there is any lapse,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns over the behavior of passengers and the enforcement of onboard conduct regulations.

