Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her

A man has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly raping his minor daughter. He reportedly impregnated his 16-year-old daughter after raping her over the past one year.

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in Karnataka’s Gadag district for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter over the past year, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking incident surfaced on Monday when the minor complained of swelling in her legs and was taken to a hospital by her mother. Medical tests revealed that the girl was 31 weeks pregnant.

Upon being confronted, she revealed that her father had been sexually abusing her for the past year when no one else was home and had threatened her to stay silent.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother at the Mulagund police station, police arrested the man on Tuesday and charged him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl is currently receiving counselling and medical care. Authorities said further decisions regarding her wellbeing will be taken after a complete medical examination. The family includes an elder sister who works as a nurse and a younger brother studying in Class 5.

The case is under active investigation.

