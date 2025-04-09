user
Uber's lost & found 2024: Mumbai leads as most forgetful city; gold biscuits, burner among items left behind

Mumbai has overtaken Delhi to become India’s most forgetful city, according to Uber’s 9th annual Lost and Found Index released for 2024. 

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Mumbai has overtaken Delhi to become India’s most forgetful city, according to Uber’s 9th annual Lost and Found Index released for 2024. The report, which ranks cities based on the frequency of riders leaving items behind in cabs, revealed a mix of predictable and truly unusual lost items, offering an intriguing glimpse into the daily chaos of urban commuting.

The national capital, which had topped the index for two consecutive years, slipped to the second spot. Pune climbed two spots to take third, followed by Bangalore in fourth and Kolkata — making its debut in the top five — in fifth place. Meanwhile, Hyderabad was declared the most mindful city among India’s major metros, with the lowest number of lost item reports.

Gold biscuits to Hawan Kund: Things customers forgot during Uber rides

While the most commonly forgotten items continued to be bags, phones, wallets, earphones, spectacles, keys, and laptops — familiar items reflective of the everyday hustle — the 2024 index brought to light an array of unique and culturally specific objects.

These items range from a gold biscuits, wedding sarees, and even cooking stoves.

25 kg of cow ghee, wheelchair, flute, hair wig, gas burner stove, wedding saree, gold biscuit, telescope, ultrasonic dog barking control device, Havan Kund, etc. are among the list of items customers left behind.

In addition, Uber has also released the most forgotten items, cities, days, and times by passengers. Not only this, but Uber has also told how passengers can easily get their forgotten items back.

The list of what is most often forgotten in taxis include backpacks/bags, earphones/speakers, phones, wallets/purses, glasses/sunglasses, keys, clothes, laptops, water bottles/bottles, passports, etc. are generally the most forgotten.

Now the most forgetful cities are also on the list. Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata are the cities. Most items were forgotten on Saturday, August 3 Shivratri, Saturday, September 28, Friday, May 10 Akshaya Tritiya.

Most people forget things on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. That too around 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, the report revealed.

