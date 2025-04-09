user
user icon

'Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahi': Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi (WATCH)

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed Congress during a rally in Himachal, praising PM Modi’s spotless image and comparing the state’s Congress government to “wolves” amid a wave of nationwide support for BJP.
 

"Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai": Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut addressed a gathering in the Jarol assembly constituency of Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut slammed Congress during her address and stated that before 2014, many scams, including the 2G scam, coal scam, and Fodder Scam, took place.

Also read: Supreme Court raps Centre over failure to curb road deaths, demands action on 'golden hour' cashless treatment

The actor turned politician heaped praise on PM Narendra Modi and said that there can be a stain on the moon but there is not a single stain on PM Modi.

She said that RSS follows the ideology of "Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

"The ideology of BJP and RSS follows Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which we have been following for a long time...Before 2014, there used to be a lot of scams - 2G scam, coal scam, Fodder Scam...There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. 'Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai'...", Kangana Ranaut said during her address.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attacked the Congress government in Himachal, alleging that the state was in bad condition and there is a need to rid it of the grip of "bhediyas" (wolves).

The BJP MP made the remarks while addressing a gathering in her parliamentary constituency, Mandi. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress government on controversy over "samosa" probe in the state, which authorities later clarified, was against "misconduct" by officials and not concerning the snack meant to be served to the Chief Minister.

Also read: Relief for Kapil Mishra as Delhi court stays order seeking fresh probe in 2020 riots case

Kangana Ranaut, who is not unknown to controversy, sought to compare Congress government by referring to an attacking animal found in peninsular India.
"There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground, It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediya (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws," she said.

Targeting the Congress-led UPA government, she said there was a period before 2014 when "news was about corruption, terror attacks and scams".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her ddr

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her

Revenge after 15 years: Sons brutally lynch father's killer in chilling act of justice in UP ddr

Revenge after 15 years: Sons brutally lynch father's killer in chilling act of justice in UP

Worlds largest container ship MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam port, landmark moment in Indian maritime sector dmn

World’s largest container ship MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam port, landmark moment in Indian maritime sector

BREAKING: Relief for Kapil Mishra as Delhi court stays order seeking fresh probe in 2020 riots case ddr

Relief for Kapil Mishra as Delhi court stays order seeking fresh probe in 2020 riots case

Karnataka High Court adjourns actor Ranya Rao's bail plea hearing in gold smuggling case until April 17 dmn

Karnataka High Court adjourns actor Ranya Rao's bail plea hearing in gold smuggling case until April 17

Recent Stories

Rice to Gyokeres: Top 5 free kick goals of 2025 so far dmn

Rice to Gyokeres: Top 5 free kick goals of 2025 so far

7 Reasons to Watch Nushrat Bharucha's Chhorii 2 on Prime Video MEG

7 Reasons to Watch Nushrat Bharucha's Chhorii 2 on Prime Video

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her ddr

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her

5 Simple Daily Activities to Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally MEG

5 Simple Daily Activities to Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally

Revenge after 15 years: Sons brutally lynch father's killer in chilling act of justice in UP ddr

Revenge after 15 years: Sons brutally lynch father's killer in chilling act of justice in UP

Recent Videos

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon