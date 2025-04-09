Relief for Kapil Mishra as Delhi court stays order seeking fresh probe in 2020 riots case

Read Full Article

In a significant reprieve for Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, a sessions court has stayed a trial court’s directive that sought further investigation into his alleged involvement in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who put the lower court’s April 1 directive on hold until the next hearing scheduled for April 21, says a Bar and Bench report.

The decision comes in response to a revision petition filed by Delhi Police challenging the trial court’s earlier ruling. On April 1, Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya had found that a cognizable offence was made out against Mishra, warranting further investigation. The order was based on a plea filed by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, who alleged Mishra's active role in inciting violence during the riots.

The plea also named the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur police station and five others. However, Delhi Police argued in court that Mishra’s role had already been thoroughly investigated and that no incriminating evidence had been found against him.

The stay order now halts any immediate action or new probe against Mishra, at least until the next round of court proceedings.

