LIVE India News Updates on April 21: J-K: Groom takes to feet for wedding as NH44 shut due to flash floods; WATCH

Heavy rains and flash floods in J-K have led to the closure of NH 44, halting all vehicular movement. Determined to keep his wedding promise, a groom is trekking 7 km on foot with his family to reach the venue.
The probe into former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s murder has intensified, with Bengaluru Police questioning his wife and daughter for over 12 hours amid mounting suspense and speculation surrounding the motive behind the brutal killing.
Missing for 10 years, a rape survivor returns to testify against her abuser in Chennai, leading to a life sentence and Rs 15 lakh compensation.
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in New Delhi, marking his first official visit to India since assuming office.
Pete Hegseth allegedly shared confidential US military details with family via Signal, marking a second leak linked to the Yemen airstrikes. The Pentagon is under fire as investigations target multiple senior officials.
A 36-year-old woman auto-rickshaw driver in Agra was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by two men posing as Army personnel. The accused, who had promised help with her daughter's school admission, are absconding.
Over 50 people were injured after a temporary gallery collapsed during a Sevens football tournament in Adivad, Kothamangalam. The incident occurred just before the final match, following heavy rains that weakened the structure.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP in Bihar, accusing the Modi government of targeting the Gandhi family and misusing central agencies for political vendetta.
A 52-year-old woman from Delhi's Dhul Siras village was hospitalised after being shot, allegedly by her own son, Abhishek, who has a criminal background.
The Congress party is launching a nationwide campaign titled "Congress Truths, BJP Lies" with press conferences in 57 cities from April 21 to 27.