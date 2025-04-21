10:29 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: J-K: Groom takes to feet for wedding as NH44 shut due to flash floods; WATCH

Heavy rains and flash floods in J-K have led to the closure of NH 44, halting all vehicular movement. Determined to keep his wedding promise, a groom is trekking 7 km on foot with his family to reach the venue.

 

10:17 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: Bengaluru ex-DGP murder: Wife, daughter questioned for 12 hours as probe deepens

The probe into former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s murder has intensified, with Bengaluru Police questioning his wife and daughter for over 12 hours amid mounting suspense and speculation surrounding the motive behind the brutal killing.

 

10:10 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: Abducted and raped at 12, Chennai woman's 10-year battle for justice ends with life sentence for abuser; Here's How

Missing for 10 years, a rape survivor returns to testify against her abuser in Chennai, leading to a life sentence and Rs 15 lakh compensation.

 

09:40 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Delhi on first official visit, to meet PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in New Delhi, marking his first official visit to India since assuming office.

09:27 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: Signalgate 2.0: US defence chief shared Yemen strike secrets with wife and lawyer, says report

Pete Hegseth allegedly shared confidential US military details with family via Signal, marking a second leak linked to the Yemen airstrikes. The Pentagon is under fire as investigations target multiple senior officials.

 

09:16 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: UP HORROR: Woman auto driver gang-raped by two men posing as army jawans in Agra; accuses on run

A 36-year-old woman auto-rickshaw driver in Agra was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by two men posing as Army personnel. The accused, who had promised help with her daughter's school admission, are absconding.

08:33 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: Kerala: 52 injured as gallery collpases before football final match in Kothamangalam

Over 50 people were injured after a temporary gallery collapsed during a Sevens football tournament in Adivad, Kothamangalam. The incident occurred just before the final match, following heavy rains that weakened the structure.

 

08:32 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: 'Modi govt treats Congress as enemy': Kharge slams BJP over ED chargesheet against Gandhi family in National Herald Case

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP in Bihar, accusing the Modi government of targeting the Gandhi family and misusing central agencies for political vendetta.

 

08:32 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: Delhi: Woman hospitalised with gunshot wound Dhul Siras, son held for attempted murder

A 52-year-old woman from Delhi's Dhul Siras village was hospitalised after being shot, allegedly by her own son, Abhishek, who has a criminal background.

 

08:31 AM (IST) Apr 21

LIVE India News Updates on April 21: 'BJP's lies will be exposed': Congress to hold press conferences in 57 cities to counter narrative in National Herald case

The Congress party is launching a nationwide campaign titled "Congress Truths, BJP Lies" with press conferences in 57 cities from April 21 to 27.

 

