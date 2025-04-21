Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retained their top-tier BCCI contracts as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan made comebacks in lower grades, while Rishabh Pant returned to Grade A in a 34-player list announced on Monday.

India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli have retained their place in the elite A+ category of the BCCI’s central contracts for the 2024-25 season, as per the 34-player list released by the cricket board on Monday.

A+ Grade Remains Unchanged

The A+ grade, which guarantees an annual retainership of Rs 7 crore, continues to include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. This elite category is reserved for players who are automatic picks across formats and continue to be pivotal to India’s cricketing plans.

Pant Returns to A, Ashwin Makes Way

Rishabh Pant, who was recovering from a horrific car accident during the previous season and was demoted to Grade B, has made his way back to Grade A (Rs 5 crore annual retainership). He replaces veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Iyer and Kishan Reinstated After Domestic Snub Row

In a major development, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan — both of whom were left out of the previous contracts allegedly for prioritising IPL over domestic cricket — have been brought back into the fold. Iyer finds a place in Grade B (Rs 3 crore), while Kishan is placed in Grade C (Rs 1 crore).

Iyer’s return is significant, given his role in India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and his reputation as a dependable middle-order option. Kishan’s comeback reflects the management's intent to keep the talented wicketkeeper-batter in the mix.

Fresh Faces in the Contract List

The BCCI has rewarded four young players with their maiden central contracts this year, all included in Grade C:

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Abhishek Sharma

Varun Chakaravarthy

Their inclusion reflects the board’s continued investment in developing a robust bench strength and recognizing performers from domestic cricket and IPL.

Breakdown of BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25

A+ Category (Rs 7 crore)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

A Category (Rs 5 crore)

Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (promoted)

B Category (Rs 3 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (reinstated)

C Category (Rs 1 crore)

Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan (reinstated), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep