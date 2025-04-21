NASA astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday by returning to Earth after a 220-day mission aboard the ISS, marking his fourth spaceflight and bringing his total time in space to over 590 days.​

NASA's oldest active astronaut, Don Pettit, celebrated his 70th birthday in a remarkable fashion—returning to Earth after a 220-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Pettit, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, landed safely in Kazakhstan on April 20, 2025, marking the end of their extensive scientific expedition.​

The Soyuz MS-26 capsule touched down near Zhezkazgan at 6:20 a.m. local time, concluding a journey that encompassed 3,520 orbits around Earth and approximately 150 million kilometers traveled.

This mission was Pettit's fourth spaceflight, bringing his total time in space to over 590 days, the most accumulated by any American male astronaut. ​

During their time on the ISS, the crew conducted various scientific experiments, including studies on water purification systems, plant growth in microgravity, and fire behavior in space. Pettit, known for his inventive contributions to space science, continued to share captivating images of Earth from the station's cupola, inspiring many with his unique perspective.​

This mission also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the United States and Russia in space exploration, despite geopolitical tensions on Earth. The successful joint operation underscores the importance of international partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge and exploration.​

In related news, pop star Katy Perry recently made headlines with her brief 11-minute suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. The mission, which included an all-female crew, sparked discussions about the environmental impact of space tourism, with reports estimating significant carbon emissions per passenger. ​

Meanwhile, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after an unplanned nine-month stay on the ISS. Originally scheduled for a short mission, technical issues extended her time in space, culminating in a safe return aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.