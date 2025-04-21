Jahnvi Kapoor has shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’. The pictures also featured Sidharth Malhotra. Have a look at them.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared cute BTS images with Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of 'Param Sundari'.

In the images, Sidharth could be seen helping Janhvi learn how to ride a scooty.

<br>"Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari," Janhvi captioned the post. <br>Janhvi looked extremely beautiful in a pink saree with a printed blouse. As for Sidharth, who is playing 'north ka munda' in the film, he opted for a salmon pink shirt with a pair of black denim pants. <br>Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."<br>Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.<br>In the coming months, , Janhvi will also be se alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi.''Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.<br>The movie will also feature 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role. The makers have earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.