Supreme Court directed Puja Khedkar to appear before the Delhi Police on May 2 in the UPSC cheating case amid allegations of misusing OBC and disability quotas.​

The Supreme Court has directed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar to appear before the Delhi Police on May 2 in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of cheating and document forgery related to the 2022 Civil Services Examination, reports PTI.​

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting her eligibility by submitting forged documents to claim benefits under the Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability quotas. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier canceled her provisional selection and barred her from future examinations after an internal inquiry. ​

In response to her anticipatory bail plea, the Supreme Court had previously granted interim protection from arrest, emphasizing that custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage. The Court had also instructed the Delhi Police to expedite their investigation. ​

The Delhi Police have argued that Khedkar's custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the extent of the alleged fraud and identify other individuals who may have facilitated the submission of forged documents. ​

Khedkar has maintained her willingness to cooperate with the investigation. The Supreme Court's directive for her to appear before the Delhi Police on May 2 aims to facilitate the ongoing probe while upholding her interim protection from arrest.​