Pope Francis made a brief final appearance on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands with a heartfelt “Happy Easter.” He passed away the following day, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and hope.​

Just a day before his passing, Pope Francis made a poignant final public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20. Emerging onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he greeted thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square with a gentle “Happy Easter,” marking his last words to the public.​

Despite recovering from a severe bout of double pneumonia earlier in the year, the 88-year-old pontiff chose to address the faithful personally. Though he did not preside over the Easter Mass, which was led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Pope Francis appeared on the loggia balcony for over 20 minutes, offering blessings and waving to the crowd. He also toured the square in the Popemobile, bringing joy to the assembled pilgrims. ​

In his final tweet, shared hours before his death, Pope Francis reflected on the essence of Easter: “Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life.” ​

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, at 7:35 a.m. in Vatican City. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, marking the beginning of the traditional mourning period and the preparations for the conclave to elect his successor.

His final appearance and message encapsulated his papacy's themes of humility, compassion, and hope. As the world mourns his passing, Pope Francis's legacy as a shepherd to the marginalized and a proponent of peace endures.​