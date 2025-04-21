West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Governor CV Ananda Bose at Command Hospital, where he's under observation after field visits amid Murshidabad violence. Protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act continue to spark unrest across Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, where he is currently under observation after experiencing shoulder pain.

Speaking to the media following her visit, the Chief Minister Banerjee said, “I went to meet the Governor. He is not well and has been hospitalised.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Command Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing shoulder pain. Following a check-up, he was advised to rest and kept under observation for a day.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan Kolkata on X, the Governor experienced mild shoulder pain after a series of intensive field visits. He underwent a routine check-up and was advised rest and a day of observation by doctors.

"After his hectic field visits, His Grace had mild shoulder pain. He visited the Command Hospital for a routine check-up. The pain has subsided, but the doctors have advised him to rest and want to keep him under routine observation for a day," the post read.

Governor Bose has been actively engaged in field visits in recent days, particularly in Murshidabad, where he met with victims of recent violence.

On April 11, violence erupted in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest escalated, leading to the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and significant property damage, forcing thousands to leave their homes in search of safety.

The protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act also spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, resulting in incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades. Following the violence, many families fled their homes, with some migrating to the Pakur district in Jharkhand, while others sought refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

In response to the violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a public appeal on Saturday, urging citizens to maintain peace and unity. She accused the BJP and its affiliates, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of exploiting the incident to incite unrest for political gain.

In an open letter, Chief Minister Banerjee claimed that certain groups were using the backdrop of this unfortunate incident to promote a divisive agenda.

