Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced the commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Jyotisar. PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest and also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and attend the Gita Mahotsav.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur made a supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion, and the nation--a legacy that must be shared with every individual so that future generations can draw inspiration from this profound history. With the objective of spreading the message of the Gurus' penance, sacrifice and glorious heritage to the masses, the Haryana Government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee are commemorating the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Jyotisar.

PM Modi to Participate in Commemoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this event, a Haryana government release said on Friday. Following this, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra which will be opened to tourists from India and abroad. He will also inaugurate Panchjanya in the same premises. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the International Gita Mahotsav and participate in the Maha Aarti.

Preparations and State-wide Yatras

Saini was interacting with mediapersons on Friday after inspecting the Jyotisar venue in Kurukshetra district. Earlier, the Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Director General of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department K.M. Pandurang, former Minister Subhash Sudha, Tourism Department Principal Secretary Kala Ramachandran, Tourism Director Dr. Shaleen, and OSD Dr. Prabhleen Singh inspected the venue and the Anubhav Kendra, the release said.

Giving necessary instructions to the officials, the Chief Minister said that to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, four holy Nagar Kirtan Yatras are being organized across the state, passing through all districts of Haryana. These Yatras will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 24. On November 25, a samagam will be held in Kurukshetra on the Shaheedi diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest.

Promoting the Teachings of Gurus

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is continuously working to promote the traditions, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities. In this regard, the State Government celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev with great respect and reverence, and now the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur is also being commemorated. Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government, he said that it is the firm resolve of the State to spread awareness about the Gurus' sacrifices and their unparalleled contributions to humanity, so that future generations may draw guidance from these sacred inspirations. (ANI)