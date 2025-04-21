Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, calling him a symbol of humility and spiritual courage. He praised the Pope’s compassion, service to the poor, and enduring affection for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed profound grief over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, hailing him as a "beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage" whose legacy would continue to inspire generations around the world.

In an emotional tribute posted on social media, PM Modi said, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.”

Describing the Pope’s lifelong dedication to the values of Christ, Modi added, “Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

Reflecting on his personal interactions with the late pontiff, Modi recalled: “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

He concluded his message with a solemn prayer: “May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

Pope Francis passed away in the Vatican on Sunday, April 21, at the age of 88. He had been actively involved in public engagements even after recovering from a serious bout of pneumonia earlier this year. His final Easter Mass just weeks ago had marked a return to form, but his fragile health had been a matter of global concern for some time.

As the first pope from the Americas and a vocal advocate of social equity, climate justice, and interfaith harmony, Pope Francis leaves behind a remarkable legacy that transcended religious boundaries.

Modi’s tribute adds to a growing chorus of condolences from global leaders mourning the death of a figure widely regarded as one of the most transformative popes of modern times.

Vatican announces Pope Francis's death

Pope Francis died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope's last Easter message

Earlier on Sunday. The Pope delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.

'"Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life," the official X handle of the Pope said on Sunday.

'Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Archpriest emeritus of Saint Peter's Basilica and Vicar General emeritus of Vatican City, led the liturgy in the Square and delivered the homily of Pope Francis, prepared for the occasion, as reported by Vatican News.

Pope Francis dedicated his Easter Urbi et Orbi message to calling for peace worldwide, global disarmament, and the release of prisoners.

Who was Pope Francis

Pope Francis was the first Pontiff from the Jesuit Order and the first from outside Europe since the 8th century,

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

There will now be a fourteen-day period of official mourning after which the Cardinals will go into conclave to elect the new Vicar of Christ.