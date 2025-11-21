BJP general secretary BL Santhosh visited Guwahati to finalize the party's roadmap for the Assam assembly polls. The BJP will contest with allies, aiming for 103 seats by focusing on booth-level strategy and social media outreach.

Assam State BJP has been holding marathon meetings at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati to prepare the roadmap of the assembly polls in the state next year. As part of the preparations, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived on Thursday evening at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

BL Santhosh chalks out election roadmap

He participated in a series of party meetings, outlined the organisational action plan and election strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, and set the target of winning every booth of the state through the Ashirbad Yatra, a BJP release said. The party has decided to contest the upcoming election in alliance with its partners and aims to win at least 103 seats.

Media and social media strategy

Pparty spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that Santhosh held a meeting yesterday with the state spokespersons, the media department, the media relations department, and the media convenors of various morchas. "He discussed the current political situation of Assam and provided various suggestions and guidance on creating a favourable public narrative for the party. He also assigned responsibilities and tasks to each functionary. From 8 pm onwards, he held an extended meeting with the party's social media department, IT department, and social media & IT convenors of every morcha, where he discussed in detail all preparations regarding dissemination of party and government achievements among the public through social media during the election," Goswami said.

Organisational review and booth-level strategy

"Today morning, in the presence of state president Dilip Saikia and state general secretary (organisation) Rabindra Raju, he held a closed-door meeting with the state general secretaries. He thoroughly examined the organisational status of the party in Assam, the strength of booth-level structures, and prepared strategies to ensure 100 per cent victory, prioritising the party's core 103 constituencies," Goswami added.

Constituency-level preparations

On Friday, Santhosh attended an all-day meeting with the newly appointed coordinators and in-charges of each assembly constituency. Saikia, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Rabindra Raju, and other senior office bearers were also present. They held constituency-wise discussions on preparations and programmes for the upcoming elections.

CM Sarma highlights key government agendas

Attending the concluding session of the meeting of the newly appointed coordinators and in-charges of all 126 assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed strategies for disseminating government initiatives and achievements among the public through party workers. The Assam Chief Minister stated that in the coming days, the government will take stricter measures to curb issues "such as polygamy, love jihad, and land jihad". He also said that strict action will be taken against illegal encroachers occupying "government land, forest land, PGR/VGR land, tribal belts, and Sattra lands". He also informed party workers that the government aims to reach a just and acceptable decision on granting tribal status to the six communities in the coming Assembly session after taking all stakeholders into confidence.

Core committee reaffirms alliance and poll plank

A meeting of the state BJP core committee was also held in the presence of Santhosh. The meeting resolved that the party will contest the upcoming election in alliance with its partners, aiming to win 103 seats, the release said.

The release said the party will contest the elections on the issue of the state's all-around development and its core ideological commitments. (ANI)