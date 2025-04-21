The post now stands as a powerful farewell from a Pope who reshaped the modern Catholic Church through compassion, humility, and calls for justice.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness, the Vatican announced on Monday (April 21). His death comes just a day after he delivered his final message on X (formerly Twitter), where he posted: "Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life."

The post now stands as a powerful farewell from a Pope who reshaped the modern Catholic Church through compassion, humility, and calls for justice. His message echoed his lifelong belief in the sanctity of life and the promise of resurrection, delivered during what became his final Easter address from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was elected the 266th Pope in 2013 at the age of 76, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI after his historic resignation. Over his 12-year papacy, Francis led transformative changes within the Vatican's administrative structure, stressed inclusivity and mercy in Church teachings, and remained a vocal advocate for the poor, migrants, and the environment.

He undertook as many as 47 international visits across more than 65 countries, canonized over 900 saints, and issued major papal documents that tackled climate change, economic inequality, and social justice. Yet, despite his robust agenda, his final months were marked by declining health and multiple hospitalisations. Most recently, he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital after battling a serious infection that led to double pneumonia.

Still, in his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, the Pope offered the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing — a solemn prayer to the City of Rome and the world — where he pleaded for global disarmament and an end to violence, especially in the Holy Land.

Ahead of his Easter appearance, Pope Francis also briefly met with US Vice President JD Vance, who called the meeting "an honour" and praised the spiritual significance of Holy Week at the Vatican.

In a symbolic gesture, Cardinal Angelo Comastri delivered the homily Francis had prepared, as the pontiff watched silently, without the oxygen cannula he had been using in recent weeks.