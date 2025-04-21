Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's inaugural visit to India, prominent hoardings featuring his image were displayed near Delhi's Palam Airport and Chanakyapuri. Vance, accompanied by his family, is on a 4-day India visit.​

The capital city welcomed US Vice President JD Vance with prominent hoardings displayed near Palam Airport and the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri ahead of his arrival on Monday morning.

The signage, emblazoned with “Welcome” in both English and Hindi, featured Vance’s image and underscored the significance of his first official visit to India since assuming office.

Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children, landed at Palam Airbase around 9:30 AM. He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the US and India.

The visit’s agenda is multifaceted, encompassing both diplomatic and cultural engagements. Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening to discuss key issues, including advancing trade negotiations and enhancing defense cooperation. The discussions are particularly pertinent given the backdrop of recent US tariffs on Indian goods and the ongoing efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement.​

Beyond official meetings, the Vance family plans to explore India's rich cultural heritage. Their itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal in Agra and Amer Fort in Jaipur. Additionally, Vice President Vance is expected to address India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations. ​UNESCO World Heritage site Taj Mahal has previously hosted global dignitaries, including former US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in 2020.

This visit also holds personal significance for Second Lady Usha Vance, whose ancestral roots trace back to Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. Local residents have expressed hope that the Vance family might visit the village during their stay, celebrating Usha Vance's achievements and her return to her heritage. ​

Vice President Vance's visit comes at a pivotal time, as both nations seek to strengthen their strategic partnership amid global challenges. The discussions are anticipated to pave the way for future collaborations, reinforcing the commitment to a comprehensive strategic global partnership between the United States and India.​