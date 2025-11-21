EXCLUSIVE: Future of Warfare Ft. Air Marshal Anil Khosla | Drones, AMCA, HAL, India-China Asymmetry

EXCLUSIVE: Future of Warfare Ft. Air Marshal Anil Khosla
India is reimagining the future of warfare. In this exclusive conversation with Air Marshal Anil Khosla (Retd), former Vice Chief of Air Staff, we explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the battlefield — from drones and swarming tech to the AMCA stealth fighter, HAL’s role, and the push for civil-military aviation collaboration.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
29:17
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing