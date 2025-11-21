The NCB secured convictions in two separate drug trafficking cases. In Bhubaneswar, three accused received 10 years RI for opium trafficking. In Ahmedabad, two accused were sentenced to 14 years RI for trafficking the synthetic drug 4-MEC.

NCB Bhubaneswar Secures Conviction in Opium Trafficking Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit has successfully secured the conviction of three accused involved in drug trafficking. The sentence was awarded by the Court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This case dates back to August 13, 2021, when officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended three accused persons with 20 kilograms of opium.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were linked to an inter-state trafficking racket, in which opium was being transported by concealing it in a specially designed cavity inside the driver's cabin of a truck. A chargesheet was filed against all three accused in February 2022. The truck used for transporting the illegal opium was also seized.

The three accused -- Vijay Bhan, Suraj Pal, and Surendra -- were sentenced on November 20 under sections 18(b), 25, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 (as amended). Each of them was awarded 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

This conviction highlights the NCB's efforts in dismantling organised drug trafficking networks operating across state borders. It is also notable that this is the third conviction secured by this unit in as many cases during the current calendar year. The Bureau remains committed to its mission of protecting society from the dangers of drug abuse and curbing narcotics trafficking.

In another case, the NCB succeeded in securing the conviction of two accused involved in inter-state drug trafficking.

Ahmedabad NCB Secures Conviction in 4-MEC Case

The NCB, Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, successfully secured the conviction of two accused involved in inter-state drug trafficking. The case is related to the seizure of commercial quantities of 4-MEC from the accused, who was engaged in smuggling activities in Kheda district and Ahmedabad city.

This case pertains to the recovery of 1.014 kg of 4-Methylethcathinone (4-MEC) from the possession of Rais Mohammad, a resident of Rajasthan, and 0.464 kg of 4-Methylethcathinone (4-MEC) from the house premises of Faiyaz Ahmed of Ahmedabad in January 2023. The investigation established that the accused were involved in inter-state trafficking of 4-MEC.

Dangers of 4-Methylethcathinone (4-MEC)

4-Methylethcathinone (4-MEC) is a synthetic stimulant that is misused for euphoria and increased energy. It dangerously elevates heart rate and blood pressure, leading to dehydration, seizures, kidney failure, and even death. Mentally, it causes agitation, hallucinations, severe anxiety, depression, and addiction.

Its unpredictable toxicity makes it extremely unsafe and harmful. It is a synthetic drug used as a psychotropic substance and can cause irreversible bodily harm.

After the completion of the investigation and collection of evidence, a complaint was filed before the Court, Kapadvanj, in June 2023. On November 21, the Court, Kapadvanj, convicted both accused and awarded each of them 14 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (ANI)