Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has admitted to using methamphetamine and cannabis in a detailed police statement. He also revealed that drugs are sometimes delivered to film sets.

Kochi: More revelations have surfaced in the drug case involving Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, as details from his police statement have come to light. As per the statement assessed by Asianet News, the actor has admitted to using narcotic substances, including methamphetamine and cannabis, and disclosed how drugs are occasionally delivered to film sets through designated agents.

According to Shine’s statement, he visited Vedanta Hotel recently to meet a foreign-based Malayali woman, with whom he had been in regular contact over the phone. He said he booked a room at the hotel using his own money, while the woman had reserved a separate room. The meeting was reportedly their first in person.

Shine confessed to using drugs and revealed that he had made payments through Google Pay, although he claimed not to remember the identities of the sellers or the exact dates of the transactions. Regarding his drug habits, he admitted to snorting methamphetamine and occasionally smoking cannabis, particularly when someone brought it to the film set.

On the incident involving his sudden departure from the hotel room, Shine explained that he fled out of fear, suspecting that people linked to a financial dispute involving his father were arriving to harm him. He said his father had produced a film and had been involved in a disagreement over profit-sharing, leading to tension with others. Shine claimed that when he called the hotel reception to inquire about the unexpected visitors, he received evasive responses, which increased his anxiety and led to his decision to run from the hotel.

Addressing allegations related to actress Vincy Aloshious, Shine told the police that he had only made a few comments in a humorous tone and had not behaved inappropriately. He also stated that he was aware of internal committees that exist on film sets, but has never personally encountered or interacted with them.

The police continue to investigate the matter as further details emerge. Shine Tom Chacko’s statement is expected to play a key role in the ongoing case.