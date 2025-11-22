Advocate associations in Dehradun met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting land for chambers. The CM assured a resolution, proposed a joint committee, and promised financial support, prompting the advocates to end their agitation.

A delegation of office-bearers, led by Premchand Sharma, president of the Sangharsh Samiti Bar Association, and Manmohan Kandwal, President of the Dehradun Bar Association, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

They submitted a memorandum requesting the allotment of land for advocates in the new district court complex, as well as the allocation of land in the old district court premises in favour of advocates, along with the construction of advocate chambers at both locations by the state government.

CM Assures Resolution and Proposes Path Forward

The Chief Minister assured the office-bearers that the state government is committed to resolving their issues, according to a release. He said that meaningful dialogue and mutual discussions are the key to finding solutions.

The Chief Minister added that everyone must work together for the development of Uttarakhand, recalling that he himself had witnessed the statehood movement, in which advocates also played an important role. He further emphasised the need to remain mindful of the state's financial resources.

Urging the advocates to end their agitation, the Chief Minister proposed the formation of a joint committee of the administration and advocates, including an architect, to work towards a mutually acceptable solution.

He stated that the report submitted by the District Magistrate and the points related to the resolution of the issues would be placed before the Cabinet for appropriate decision-making. He also assured that the state government would provide financial assistance for the construction of advocate chambers.

Additionally, he suggested that the advocates seek support from MPs and MLAs as well, and affirmed that he would personally take initiative in the matter. Following the Chief Minister's assurances, all office-bearers appeared satisfied and expressed their gratitude to him.