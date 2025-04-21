US Vice President JD Vance accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, received a warm welcome as they arrived in India for their first official visit

The Vance family who is on a visit to the country from April 21 to 24 was accompanied by an American delegation.

Union Minister of Railways and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, received the delegation at Palam airport.

The visit, which includes stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, is expected to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A very warm welcome to @VP JD Vance, @SLOTUS Mrs. Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India! Received by Minister of Railways and I&B @AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport."

"The Official Visit (21-24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the post added.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1914186252162584969

Vance, Usha Vance and their children are scheduled to visit the iconic Akshardham Temple in Delhi as part of his first official visit to the country.

JD Vance received a ceremonial Guard of Honour as he arrived at Palam airport for his first official visit to India.

Hoardings of Vice President Vance were also put up near Palam airport, ahead of his arrival today.

Vice President Vance is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Their discussions can be focused on strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations.

Following official meetings, the Vance family is set to visit Jaipur and Agra. Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra.

Vance's visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6:40 am.

The visit is also crucial as all relevant issues between India and the United States will be discussed during the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further, said Randhir Jaiswal.

During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."

He added, "Of course our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavour from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilateral issue will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties."Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing discussions between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said.

Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend.

The Us Vice President arrived in Italy on Friday and held expanded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met with Church officials, including Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Vice President concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.