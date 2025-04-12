user
Apr 12, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 12: 8 injured in explosion at factory in Nagpur

 Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:40 AM IST

Delhi HORROR: Man rapes multiple dogs in Kailash Nagar, thrashed by locals; arrested [VIDEO]

A deeply disturbing case of animal abuse has emerged from Delhi’s Kailash Nagar, where a man was caught sexually assaulting female dogs. Viral videos show locals and animal activists confronting him, demanding answers, and later handing him over to the police.

8:39 AM IST

Hanuman Jayanti: Grand feast of 56 dishes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari set at Jabalpur temple

On Hanuman Jayanti, Jabalpur's Pachmatha temple is celebrating with a grand Maha Thali featuring 56 regional dishes and a 5,000 kg laddu. Organized by the Hanuman Mandir Seva Samiti and Mahila Mandal, the event marks their silver jubilee and highlights India’s unity in diversity through traditional cuisine and devotion.

8:38 AM IST

Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi and Ram temple witness heavy devotee gathering on Hanuman Jayanti

Devotees across India flocked to temples on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to offer prayers and seek blessings. From Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi and Ram Janmbhoomi temples to Lucknow and Karnataka’s Shri Koranti Hanuman Temple, long queues and holy rituals marked the celebrations honoring Lord Hanuman’s strength, courage, and devotion.

8:37 AM IST

Maharashtra: 8 injured in explosion at aluminum foil factory in Nagpur

A major explosion occurred at a factory in Umred taluka, Nagpur, injuring eight workers. The blast took place at the polished tubing unit while 87 workers were present. Firefighters are still working to control the blaze as investigations are set to begin once the fire is extinguished.

