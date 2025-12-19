SP MP Iqra Hasan and JMM MP Mahua Maji strongly condemned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for pulling a woman's hijab, calling the act 'humiliating' and demanding a public apology. Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Kumar's action as that of a guardian.

Opposition MPs Condemn 'Humiliating' Act

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral incident involving a woman's hijab, calling the act "humiliating" and demanding a public apology from the Chief Minister. On Thursday, Hasan told ANI, "The government talks about respecting women. A woman who reached that position based on her merit was humiliated there by the Chief Minister. Today, that woman has left Bihar and gone to live with her brother in Kolkata... We strongly condemn this incident... We understand that the Chief Minister is elderly, but no elderly person or father-figure has the right to pull a woman's veil. We demand that the Chief Minister publicly apologise to the woman."

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji also condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab and said everyone should ensure that a woman is treated with respect regardless of caste or religion. Speaking to ANI, Mahua Maji said, "Everyone should ensure that a woman is treated with respect and is not harmed, regardless of her caste, religion, or age. If their actions have resulted in disrespecting that woman, then this should not happen; it is wrong, and we condemn it."

Union Minister Defends CM's 'Guardian' Action

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab, saying he did so as a guardian.Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh instead questioned the woman for covering her face while collecting her appointment letter from the Bihar CM. "Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong. If someone goes to collect their appointment letter, will they not show their face? Is this an Islamic nation? Nitish Kumar did this as a guardian. Do you not show your face when you go to the passport office? Do you not show your face when you go to the airport? This is India, and it will be governed by the rule of law. What Nitish Kumar did is correct. There's a new trend these days of linking everything to Islam," he said.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Legal Complaint Filed

The remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate. The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions. The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders.