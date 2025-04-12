user
user icon

Waqf protests: Court orders deployment of central forces after three killed in Bengal's Murshidabad

Three people were killed in West Bengal during violent protests over alleged irregularities in Waqf properties, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the immediate deployment of central forces.

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Three people were killed in West Bengal during violent protests over alleged irregularities in Waqf properties, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the immediate deployment of central forces.

The unrest, which erupted across several districts, saw clashes between protestors and police, resulting in multiple injuries and damage to public property. The court’s directive came in response to growing concerns over law and order, as the state government faced criticism for failing to control the situation. The central forces are expected to assist local authorities in restoring peace and ensuring the safety of public assets.

Violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, leaving three people dead and prompting a Calcutta High Court directive for the deployment of central forces. The unrest—centered around concerns that the Act infringes on minority rights—has escalated tensions statewide, pushing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare that the law will not be enforced in Bengal.

Murshidabad turns flashpoint as three dead in separate attacks

Among the victims were a father and son who were found stabbed to death inside their home in Jafrabad, located in Murshidabad’s troubled Samserganj area. Their family alleged that attackers looted the house before killing them. In another incident, a person sustained a gunshot wound in Dhulian. Violent clashes in Samserganj and Suti broke out on Friday, with mobs torching vehicles, blocking roads, and pelting stones. As of now, police have arrested at least 118 individuals linked to the violence.

Though initial reports mentioned only injuries, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim later confirmed two deaths and hinted that firing could have come from Border Security Forces (BSF), though investigations were ongoing.

Mamata Banerjee blames Centre, urges calm

Rejecting the Act’s enforcement in the state, Mamata Banerjee said on X, “We did not make this law. It was brought by the Centre. So what is the riot about?” She appealed for peace across communities and blamed “certain political parties” for provoking unrest for electoral gain. “We do not condone any violence. My request to people of all religions: stay calm, do not be misled,” she said.

DGP Rajeev Kumar confirmed that police had opened fire during Friday’s clashes, injuring two. The violence also spread to districts like Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly.


 

