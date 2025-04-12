Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport, passenger and buyer arrested

Read Full Article

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized 6.7 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 6.3 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The gold was concealed in shoes. Both the passenger and the buyer were arrested under the Customs Act, the agency said in a release on Saturday.

According to a release, based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted a passenger travelling by flight TG 317 from Bangkok to Mumbai.

The release said, a personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 14 foreign-origin gold bars of different weights, cumulatively weighing 6735.42 gm and valued at Rs. 6.30 Crores, ingeniously concealed in a shoe worn by the passenger.

As per the release, during his voluntary statement, the passenger revealed the details of the buyer of the smuggled gold, following which the buyer was apprehended. In his voluntary statement, the buyer also admitted to his role in smuggling of gold.

The release noted that the recovered 6735.42 gm of smuggled gold (valued at Rs. 6.30 Crores) was seized, and the passenger as well as the buyer were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in progress.

