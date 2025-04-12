user
WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

Meta-owned WhatsApp faced a major outage in India on Saturday evening, with users reporting issues sending messages and uploading statuses. #WhatsAppDown trended on X as netizens confirmed disruptions and shared memes expressing frustration.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 8:52 PM IST

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp faced issues in India on Saturday evening, with users reporting issues in sending messages.

Taking to social media platform X, netizens reported issues with core functionalities, including sending messages and uploading status. However, WhatsApp did not immediately respond to the outage.

"Cannot send messages to group.. whats app down ? #WhatsApp," a user wrote in a post on X.
Also read: UPI disruption across India leaves users stuck; payments body assures quick resolution

"Hey @WhatsApp , is the app down? I'm having trouble sending messages - they're just not going through. Anyone else facing this? #WhatsAppDown," another user posted on X.
"Is @WhatsApp down in India today? Not able to send messages in groups! Getting a red exclamation mark on sending messages. #whatsappdown #Whatsapp," an X user reported.
Following the outage, many even shared memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down.

The hashtag #WhatsAppDown also began trending across social media platforms as users experienced difficulties using the application.
Earlier in the day, many people even faced difficulties while making payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Also read: SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages

