WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp faced issues in India on Saturday evening, with users reporting issues in sending messages.

Taking to social media platform X, netizens reported issues with core functionalities, including sending messages and uploading status. However, WhatsApp did not immediately respond to the outage.

"Cannot send messages to group.. whats app down ? #WhatsApp," a user wrote in a post on X.



"Hey @WhatsApp , is the app down? I'm having trouble sending messages - they're just not going through. Anyone else facing this? #WhatsAppDown," another user posted on X.

"Is @WhatsApp down in India today? Not able to send messages in groups! Getting a red exclamation mark on sending messages. #whatsappdown #Whatsapp," an X user reported.

Following the outage, many even shared memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down.

The hashtag #WhatsAppDown also began trending across social media platforms as users experienced difficulties using the application.

Earlier in the day, many people even faced difficulties while making payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

