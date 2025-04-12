Shubman Gill becomes first to score 2,000 runs for Gujarat Titans

Read Full Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill completed 2,000 runs for his franchise on Saturday, becoming the first player to do so. Gill achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow.

During his knock, Gill scored 60 in just 38 balls, with six fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 157.89. He had a 120-run partnership with opener Sai Sudharsan, who made 56 in 37 balls, with seven fours and a six.

Now in 51 matches for the franchise since his debut in 2022, Gill has scored 2,007 runs for GT at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 147.89 after 51 innings. He has scored four centuries and 12 fifties, with his best score being 129.

In the ongoing season, Gill has made 208 runs in six innings at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 149.64. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 61*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter this season.

Gill enjoyed his best IPL season ever with GT as well, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80 in the 2023 season. He scored three centuries and four fifties, with the best score of 129.

Including his run with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018-2021, Gill has scored 3,424 runs in 109 matches and 106 innings in his IPL career. These runs have come at a healthy average of 38.04 and a strike rate of 136.46. He has made four centuries and 22 fifties. His best score is 129.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. A 120-run partnership between Gill (60 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sudharsan (56 in 37 balls, with seven fours and a six) got GT off to a fine start. However, after losing both openers, GT could not really recover and made 180/6 in their 20 overs, after losing Washington Sundar (2), Jos Buttler (16), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Rahul Tewatia (0) quickly.

Shardul Thakur (2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) were the top bowlers for LSG while Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan also got a wicket

