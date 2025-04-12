user
Virat-Anushka wish fans on Hanuman Jayanti as Kohli shines in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared warm wishes for Hanuman Jayanti on social media. Kohli continues his strong IPL 2025 performance, having accumulated 186 runs, including two half-centuries, as RCB aims for IPL success.
 

Virat Kohli, Anuska Sharma extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, share devotional post on auspicious occasion
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:20 PM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma took to their official social media handle and wished everyone on the auspicious day.

On Saturday, the stalwart batter posted an Instagram story with a picture of Hanuman and the words "Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

Virat Kohli, Anuska Sharma extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, share devotional post on auspicious occasion ddr
Virat Kohli has been performing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has accumulated 186 runs over five matches, which includes two half-centuries.

The team has been successful as a whole, securing victories in three of the four matches. They ended a 17-year winless streak in Chennai by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and they also achieved their first victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in ten years.

Kohli might soon close in on Chris Gayle, as he became just the fifth batsman to achieve 13,000 runs in T20 during the current IPL 2025 season. Kohli also ranks at the top among Indian batsmen in terms of centuries, hitting nine in his career, eight of which occurred in the IPL.

Kohli scored one of his fastest fifties in the IPL against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB has yet to win an IPL title, but they probably have the best squad at their disposal in IPL 2025. Kohli will be next seen in action on April 13, when RCB takes on Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2025 match in Jaipur.

Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, also took the time to post a story on Instagram on this auspicious day.
Virat Kohli, Anuska Sharma extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, share devotional post on auspicious occasion ddr
Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

