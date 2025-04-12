user
user icon

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kumudini Lakhia on X, calling her “an outstanding cultural icon” whose passion for Kathak and Indian classical traditions was reflected in her lifelong work.

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

Renowned Kathak exponent and Padma Bhushan awardee Kumudini Lakhia passed away, leaving behind a towering legacy in the world of Indian classical dance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to her on X, calling her “an outstanding cultural icon” whose passion for Kathak and Indian classical traditions was reflected in her lifelong work.

Kumudini Lakhia was a legendary Kathak dancer and choreographer who revolutionized the classical dance form by giving it a contemporary edge while preserving its rich heritage.

Also read: Love in a luggage: Boy tries to sneak girlfriend into hostel in suitcase — gets busted (WATCH)

Born in 1930, she trained under legendary gurus like Shambhu Maharaj and Birju Maharaj. Lakhia founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in Ahmedabad, where she mentored generations of Kathak dancers.

Kumudini Lakhia was a pioneering Kathak dancer and choreographer who transformed the classical dance form by introducing ensemble performances and contemporary themes. Departing from the traditional solo format, she crafted innovative group choreographies that expanded Kathak's expressive range. Notable among her works are Dhabkar (Pulse), Yugal (The Duet), and Atah Kim (Where Now?), which she presented at the Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi in 1980. ​

Her repertoire also includes acclaimed pieces like Variation in Thumri (1969), Duvidha (1971), Hun-Nari (1993), and Golden Chains, choreographed for Neena Gupta in London. In cinema, she co-choreographed the classical sequences in Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan (1981) alongside Gopi Krishna. ​
rekhathediva.com

As the founder of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in Ahmedabad, Lakhia mentored a generation of Kathak artists, including Aditi Mangaldas, Vaishali Trivedi, Sandhya Desai, Daksha Sheth, Maulik Shah, Ishira Parikh, Prashant Shah, Urja Thakore, and Parul Shah. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the evolution of Kathak, blending tradition with innovation.

Also read: Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2611 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial snt

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial

Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected Akali Dal chief, 5 months after stepping down over religious row ddr

Sukhbir Singh Badal back as Akali Dal chief, 5 months after stepping down over religious misconduct row

'Waqf Act won't be implemented In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee amid violent protests in the state ddr

Mamata Banerjee urges calm amid Waqf Act protests, reaffirms non-implementation in West Bengal

38-year-old engineer ends life in Noida hotel after fight with girlfriend over pet dog anr

38-year-old engineer ends life in Noida hotel after fight with girlfriend over pet dog

Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH) ddr

Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH)

Recent Stories

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end AJR

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end

football Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9 snt

Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection ATG

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection

Golden Saree Styling Tips Celebrity Inspired Looks for All Ages sri

Golden Saree: Style Tips for All Ages & Occasions

Harshaali Malhotra Inspired Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival sri

Steal Hearts with Harshaali's Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival

Recent Videos

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

Video Icon
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Video Icon
'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon