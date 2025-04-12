PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon

Read Full Article

Renowned Kathak exponent and Padma Bhushan awardee Kumudini Lakhia passed away, leaving behind a towering legacy in the world of Indian classical dance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to her on X, calling her “an outstanding cultural icon” whose passion for Kathak and Indian classical traditions was reflected in her lifelong work.

Kumudini Lakhia was a legendary Kathak dancer and choreographer who revolutionized the classical dance form by giving it a contemporary edge while preserving its rich heritage.

Born in 1930, she trained under legendary gurus like Shambhu Maharaj and Birju Maharaj. Lakhia founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in Ahmedabad, where she mentored generations of Kathak dancers.

Kumudini Lakhia was a pioneering Kathak dancer and choreographer who transformed the classical dance form by introducing ensemble performances and contemporary themes. Departing from the traditional solo format, she crafted innovative group choreographies that expanded Kathak's expressive range. Notable among her works are Dhabkar (Pulse), Yugal (The Duet), and Atah Kim (Where Now?), which she presented at the Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi in 1980. ​

Her repertoire also includes acclaimed pieces like Variation in Thumri (1969), Duvidha (1971), Hun-Nari (1993), and Golden Chains, choreographed for Neena Gupta in London. In cinema, she co-choreographed the classical sequences in Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan (1981) alongside Gopi Krishna. ​

As the founder of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in Ahmedabad, Lakhia mentored a generation of Kathak artists, including Aditi Mangaldas, Vaishali Trivedi, Sandhya Desai, Daksha Sheth, Maulik Shah, Ishira Parikh, Prashant Shah, Urja Thakore, and Parul Shah. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the evolution of Kathak, blending tradition with innovation.

