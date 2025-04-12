user
Dua Lipa shares cozy moments with boyfriend Callum Turner in heartwarming photo dump

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into her personal life with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring sweet moments with boyfriend Callum Turner, family, and pets. The post radiated joy, love, and homey comfort.
 

Apr 12, 2025

Singer Dua Lipa recently took a break from her busy schedule to spend some peaceful moments with her loved ones. The 29-year-old pop star shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram, showing fans how she enjoyed her time away from work.

In the first photo of the post, Dua is seen posing with her actor-boyfriend Callum Turner at a pub. With his arms around her, the couple looked happy and relaxed. Other pictures show her cheering during a football match with her family, enjoying delicious meals, and spending time in nature.

One picture that caught fans' attention was the 11th slide, where a framed photo of Dua and Callum appeared on the wall of her home. The image gave fans a sweet glimpse into their close bond. She ended her post with a peaceful photo of her pets enjoying the outdoors.

Dua captioned her post, "Home, home, home sweet home, home, home, home," showing just how happy and content she feels being with her loved ones.
According to People, Dua and Callum sparked dating rumors in early 2024 when they were seen dancing together at the Masters of the Air afterparty. Soon after, they were spotted having dinner and enjoying a romantic walk in Los Angeles. They made their relationship public on Instagram in July and later celebrated the winter holidays together.

