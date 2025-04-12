user
Nainar Nagendran elected as Tamil Nadu BJP chief (WATCH)

Nainar Nagendran has been elected as Tamil Nadu BJP chief. His nomination was proposed by Annamalai and endorsed by senior leaders, including Union Minister L. Murugan and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. ​

BREAKING: Nainar Nagendran Elected as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

Nainar Nagendran, a senior BJP leader and three-time MLA from Tirunelveli, has been appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit, succeeding K. Annamalai. Nagendran, who joined the BJP in 2017 after a long tenure with the AIADMK, was the sole nominee for the position.

His nomination was proposed by Annamalai and endorsed by senior leaders, including Union Minister L. Murugan and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. 

Also read: AIADMK, BJP seal alliance for Tamil Nadu elections; WATCH Amit Shah's big announcement

Nagendran has previously served as the BJP's legislative party leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and held ministerial portfolios such as Transport, Electricity, and Industries during his time with the AIADMK.

The task ahead for Tamil Nadu BJP’s newly appointed chief, Nainar Nagendran, could be eased by the party’s renewed alliance with the AIADMK. Nagendran had previously won the Tirunelveli Assembly seat in 2001 and 2011 on an AIADMK ticket.

To be elected as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, one must have completed 10 years as a BJP member. However, with Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP in 2017, having completed only 8 years, the BJP's rules have been amended for him. 

His elevation is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the BJP's organizational structure and prepare for the 2026 state elections.​

The party aims to leverage Nagendran's experience and regional influence to broaden its appeal across Tamil Nadu. His appointment also signals the BJP's intent to consolidate its position in the state and potentially rekindle alliances with parties like the AIADMK.​

Also read: Nainar Nagenthran to replace K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, election tomorrow. Who is he?

