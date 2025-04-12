Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over Jan Akrosh Yatra: 'No dignity or decorum'

Read Full Article

Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra in the state and said that BJP leaders lack dignity or decorum.

Siddaramaiah asked who is responsible for the price hikes of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. He stated that the BJP is directly responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities.

"BJP leaders have no sense of dignity or decorum. Who is responsible for the hike in petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices?. What answers do BJP leaders have for this price hike? The BJP is directly responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities. The Narendra Modi government is the direct reason for the price hike. Our decision may have led to only around 7,000-8,000 crores in additional tax collection", Siddaramaiah said while speaking at the Belagavi airport.

He further said that the rise in milk prices does not bring money to the government's treasury; it goes to the farmers. He stated that petrol prices depend upon crude oil rates. He recalled the time of the UPA government and said that crude oil at that time was USD 120 per barrel, whereas it is USD 55 per barrel today. Still the petrol prices are increased and seeked answer from the Union Government.

"The hike in milk prices doesn't bring money to the government treasury--it goes to farmers. If BJP protests giving money to farmers, then are they anti-farmer?. They increased LPG cylinder prices by Rs50. Who does that burden? Do you even know the current price of crude oil? The prices of petrol and diesel are linked to crude oil prices. During Manmohan Singh's tenure, crude oil was $120 per barrel. Today it's only around USD 55 per barrel. Then why have you still increased the prices? Let them answer. Speak up against the central government's price hike", the Karnataka CM added.

"BJP has no moral right to protest. All these price hikes happened during the BJP's time in power. Check the price of an LPG cylinder now and what it was during Manmohan Singh's time--it has doubled. But the media doesn't ask these questions," CM Siddaramaiah expressed his frustration", he added.

Siddaramaiah addressed the allegations of BJP regarding Karantaka goverment being bankrupt. He asked that are the retirement benefits, salaries and pensions stopped. He alleged that if Karnataka is bankrupt today, BJP is responsible for it. He said that a budget of more than 4 lakh crore was presented this time.

The Congress leader said that when Narendra Modi was not in power, India's total debt was Rs 53.11 lakh crore, whereas it is Rs 200 lakh crores today.

"Are salaries, pensions, and retirement benefits stopped? Let's see. During BJP's time, even after claiming there was no money, they issued tenders and misused funds. Now they are trying to lecture us. If Karnataka is financially bankrupt today, the BJP is directly responsible. It happened during the tenures of Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, and Yediyurappa. We have presented a budget of Rs 4,09,500 crores this year. Last year, we presented a budget of Rs 3.71 lakh crores. This is an increase of Rs 38,000 crores. If the state is bankrupt, could we have increased the budget like this? Yes, we have taken loans. But do you know how much Modi has borrowed? When Modi came to power, India's debt was Rs 53.11 lakh crores. After Modi took over, it has increased to Rs 200 lakh crores. From independence to Modi's arrival, the debt was Rs 53 lakh crores--Modi alone has quadrupled it. Modi is responsible for the country's debt surge. You won't say it, nor do you even know about it", Siddaramaiah added.

