IPL 2025: Pooran, Markram fifties lift LSG to thrilling win over GT after Gill-Sudharsan heroics

Fine half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to win over Gujarat Titans by four wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

LSG is at the third spot in the points table with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. GT has the same win-loss record and sits at number two.

During the run-chase of 181 runs, LSG sent skipper Rishabh Pant to open with Aiden Markram in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, hoping that a move to the top would help the left-hander.

After first two dull overs, Markram let loose against Mohammed Siraj, by hitting him for three fours. Siraj also threw some extras and conceded 20 runs in total.

Markram was comfortably making a meal out of pacers Prasidh Krishna and Arshad Khan, hitting them for some stylish shots. Pant also collected some boundaries against Siraj and Arshad.

The final over of the powerplay by a struggling Rashid Khan was hit for 12 runs, including two fours, with LSG's 50-run mark up in five overs.

A rash hit from Pant landed into the hands of Washington Sundar at third man, ending Pant's knock at 21 in 18 balls, with four boundaries. The partnership was finally over, with LSG at 65/1 in 6.2 overs.

Nicholas Pooran came to the crease and upped the attack with Markram by his side. In the 10th over, he hit Sai Kishore's spin for three fours while Markram hit him for a four. LSG reached the 100-run mark in 9.3 overs.

Markram continued his fine run of scores, reaching his second fifty in 26 balls, with eight fours and a six. 24 runs came out of the over, with LSG at 114/1, with Pooran (37*) and Markram (50*) unbeaten.

The 58-run stand between the duo came to an end as Prasidh got Markram's wicket. The ball went too high and skipper Shubman Gill got the catch while running right to long-off. Markram was dismissed for 58 in 31 balls, with nine fours and a six. LSG was 123/2 in 11.1 overs.

Pooran was on the other hand, dealing in only with boundaries and sixes. His fourth fifty of the season came in just 24 balls, with a four and six sixes.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG was 154/2, with Pooran (61*) and Ayush Badoni (6*) unbeaten.

Pooran's stormy knock came to an end thanks to a simple catch from Shahrukh Khan, giving Rashid Khan a wicket. He was gone for 61 in 34 balls, with a four and seven sixes. LSG was 155/3 in 15.2 overs.

David Miller was cleaned up by Sundar for seven. LSG was 174/4 in 18.4 overs.

LSG finished their innings at 186/4, thanks to Badoni (28* in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) and Abdul Samad (2*) unbeaten.

Prasidh (2/26) delivered a top class spell with the ball and Sundar (1/28) and Rashid (1/35) were among the wickets too, but it was not enough.

Earlier, after an outstanding 100-plus opening partnership by Gujarat Titans batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT finished on 180/6 in the first innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025.

After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to field first.

GT captain Shubman Gill, alongside Sai Sudharsan, opened the innings for Gujarat. Shardul Thakur's tidy first over was followed by a good one for Gujarat, where both batters, Sai and Gill, took on Akshdeep Singh, scoring 13 of the second over.

Rishabh Pant bought spin in the fourth over replacing Akshdeep with Digvesh Rathi.

Gill and Sai went solid in the first four overs, scoring 35 for no loss, and playing all shots along the ground. GT had a brilliant power play; they made 54/0 in six overs, Shubman Gill * (27) and Sai Sudharsan* (26).

Gujarat Titans continued to attack after the power play, taking on LSG's experienced spinner Ravi Bishnoi, hitting him for 12 runs in his first over.

Gill continued his good form, bringing up his fifty in the 9th over. Gujarat Titans played risk-free cricket in the first 10 overs, but they still managed to cross the 100-run mark in the 10th over without losing any wicket: Shubman Gill (52)* Sai Sudharsan (46)*.

After a tidy spell from Rathi, he finally produced an opportunity for LSG. Sai played a backfoot punch straight to Abdul Samad, but the ball went in and out of Samad's hand, and Sai survived in the 11th over. Followed by his captain, Sai also bought up fifty, his fourth this season.

After a brilliant inning of 60(38) and 100+ opening partnership, Shubman Gill was removed by Avesh Khan in the 13th over. His innings included six fours and a six. Jos Butler joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle.

Bishnoi finally got Sai out for 56(37) in the 14th over, after getting smashed in his first two overs; his innings included seven fours and a six. Washington Sundar joined Butler. Bishnoi showed all his experience and took two wickets in the 14th over removing Sundar for 2(3), and Sherfane Rutherford joined Butler.

Rathi was unlucky today after Sai; Rutherford's chance also went down in his last over, but he removed Jos Butler on the very next ball for 16 (14). LSG fought back strongly after 10 overs. Shahrukh Khan joined Rutherford in the 17th over.

LSG fought back in the last 10 overs. Shardul Thakur removed Rutherford for 22 (19) in the last over of the innings. Rahul Tewatia came to the crease and got out on the very first ball after hitting a full toss straight to deep mid-wicket. Rashid Khan joined Shahrukh Khan in the middle. GT finished on 180/6 in their 20 overs.

LSG bowlers took a hammering in the first 10 overs but came back strongly in the second half, with Shardul Thakur(2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) taking two wickets each. Digvesh Rathi (1/30) and Avesh Khan (1/32) took a wicket each, while Akshdeep Singh went wicketless.

Brief Scores: LSG: 186/4 in 19.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Aiden Markram 58, Prasidh Krishna 2/26) beat GT: 108/6 (Shubman Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56, Shardul Thakur 2/34).

