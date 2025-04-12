World's longest pig kidney transplant fails after 130 days in human

Read Full Article

In a landmark case for xenotransplantation, 53-year-old Towana Looney from Alabama had a genetically modified pig kidney removed on April 4, 2025, after it ceased functioning following 130 days of operation—the longest duration for a pig organ in a human recipient to date.

Looney, who had been on dialysis since 2016 and was ineligible for a human kidney transplant due to immune sensitivity, received the pig kidney at NYU Langone Health on November 25, 2024, reports Associate Press. Initially, the organ functioned well, allowing her to return home in February.

However, in late March, her immune system began rejecting the organ, possibly due to a reduction in immunosuppressive drugs administered to treat an unrelated infection, the AP report added. ​

Despite the setback, Looney expressed gratitude for participating in the experimental procedure, stating, "Though the outcome is not what anyone wanted, I know a lot was learned from my 130 days with a pig kidney—and that this can help and inspire many others in their journey to overcoming kidney disease." ​

Xenotransplantation, the process of transplanting organs from one species to another, offers a potential solution to the global shortage of human donor organs. Pigs are considered suitable donors due to the similarity in size and function of their organs to those of humans.

However, challenges such as organ rejection and the risk of transmitting animal viruses remain significant hurdles.​

Looney's case provides valuable insights into managing immune responses in xenotransplantation. According to Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the transplant team, her experience will inform future clinical trials aimed at refining immunosuppressive treatments to prevent organ rejection. ​

Previously, Rick Slayman became the first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant but died due to an unexpected cardiac event. There was no indication that his body rejected the pig organ.​

As research progresses, xenotransplantation could become a life-saving alternative for patients awaiting transplants, though ethical and safety concerns persist.​

