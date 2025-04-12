user
user icon

Assam to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary with year-long events

The Assam government will celebrate legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary with a year-long series of events starting September 8, 2025. A 50-member committee will oversee celebrations in Guwahati, New Delhi, and other locations.
 

Assam govt announces year-long celebration for Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:34 PM IST

The Assam government announced on Saturday that it will hold a year-long celebration to mark the 100th birth anniversary of legendary singer and cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika.

The centenary celebration will begin on September 8 of this year.

To manage the events, a 50-member committee will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. All Chief Ministers from the North Eastern states will also be invited to join as patrons of the committee. The inaugural or closing ceremony will be held in Guwahati, with one of the events also expected to be organized in New Delhi. Three separate programs will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Also read: Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia dies, PM mourns her death, hails her as cultural icon

In addition, the government is planning to invite the President of India or the Prime Minister to attend the closing ceremony, which will take place on September 8, 2026.

In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, from then President Ram Nath Kovind.

The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011. Hazarika was most popular i West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he received the National Film Award, Padma Shri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honors.

He was known for his baritone voice and for creating music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music, which audiences still enjoy, include Bistirno Parore, Moi Eti Jajabo, Ganga Mor Maa, and Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.

Also read: Love in a luggage: Boy tries to sneak girlfriend into hostel in suitcase — gets busted (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport, two arrested ddr

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport, passenger and buyer arrested

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects after backlash from AIADMK, BJP, Kanimozhi ddr

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects

WhatsApp down in India, users unable to send messages ddr

WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

"No sense of dignity or decorum": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over Jan Akrosh Yatra: 'No dignity or decorum'

Kashmir's Simari billage at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army ddr

Kashmir's Simari village at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army

Recent Stories

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport, two arrested ddr

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport, passenger and buyer arrested

Virat Kohli, Anuska Sharma extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, share devotional post on auspicious occasion ddr

Virat-Anushka wish fans on Hanuman Jayanti as Kohli shines in IPL 2025

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects after backlash from AIADMK, BJP, Kanimozhi ddr

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects

"Home home sweet home...": Dua Lipa shares glimpse of her time off with bf Callum Turner, family ddr

Dua Lipa shares cozy moments with boyfriend Callum Turner in heartwarming photo dump

WhatsApp down in India, users unable to send messages ddr

WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon