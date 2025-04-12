user
user icon

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects

DMK leader K Ponmudy apologized for his derogatory remarks on women and Hindu sects after facing backlash from AIADMK, BJP, and even party colleague Kanimozhi. He was removed as DMK Deputy General Secretary.

DMK's Ponmudy apologizes for 'vulgar' remarks on women, Hindu sects after backlash from AIADMK, BJP, Kanimozhi ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:10 PM IST

K Ponmudy, former Deputy General Secretary of DMK, on Saturday apologized for his alleged derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

Ponmudy said that he "immediately" regretted his "inappropriate" remarks.

"I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I had made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words," Ponmudy said.

Also read: Nainar Nagendran elected as Tamil Nadu BJP chief (WATCH)

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju slammed Ponmudy on Friday, accusing him of having a "habit" of making "disrespectful" remarks about women. "Minister Ponmudi has made it a habit to continually speak disrespectfully about women and marginalized communities," Raju told reporters.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also slammed Ponmudy as a "disgrace" to the public, and a "true representation" of DMK.

Condemning Ponmudy's reported controversial remarks on women and Hinduism, Sathyan said that DMK leaders can go to any extent to mock religious beliefs and practices, particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs.

Also read: ED moves to seize Rs 661 crore in National Herald-linked money laundering case

Ponmudy's remarks also drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson CR Kesavan, who demanded his removal from the Ministerial post, stating that he has no "moral rights" to stay as Minister.

Kesavan accused the ruling DMK of indulging in "mere eyewash" by removing Ponmudy 'from just the party's position and not from the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Earlier, DMK MP Kanizmozhi too condemned Minister Ponmudy's remarks, calling them "unacceptable."

"Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable," Kanimozhi posted on X.

Ponmudy had purportedly made a 'joke' on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Also read: DMK minister sacked after disgusting remarks on sex worker linked to Shaivism-Vaishnavism go viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WhatsApp down in India, users unable to send messages ddr

WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

"No sense of dignity or decorum": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over Jan Akrosh Yatra: 'No dignity or decorum'

Kashmir's Simari billage at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army ddr

Kashmir's Simari village at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army

BREAKING: Court orders deployment of central forces after three killed in Bengal Waqf protests ddr

Waqf protests: Court orders deployment of central forces after three killed in Bengal's Murshidabad

BREAKING: Nainar Nagendran Elected as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Nainar Nagendran elected as Tamil Nadu BJP chief (WATCH)

Recent Stories

"Home home sweet home...": Dua Lipa shares glimpse of her time off with bf Callum Turner, family ddr

Dua Lipa shares cozy moments with boyfriend Callum Turner in heartwarming photo dump

WhatsApp down in India, users unable to send messages ddr

WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts

"No sense of dignity or decorum": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over Jan Akrosh Yatra: 'No dignity or decorum'

IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'See ball, hit ball' mantra for DC's home clash with struggling MI ddr

IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'See ball, hit ball' mantra for DC's home clash with struggling MI

IPL 2025: Pooran, Markram shine as LSG beat GT by four wickets ddr

IPL 2025: Pooran, Markram fifties lift LSG to thrilling win over GT after Gill-Sudharsan heroics

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon