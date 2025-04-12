Kashmir's Simari village at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In an inspiring initiative bringing hope and transformation, Simari village, located near Tithwal along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Karnah Valley, has become fully solar-electrified and LPG-enabled for the first time in its history.

This remarkable achievement resulted from a joint effort by the Indian Army and Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation under the Army's Operation Sadbhavana.

The village of Simari, home to 347 residents living across 53 households, holds unique national significance — it is India's Polling Booth Number One, symbolising the strength of democracy even in the country's most remote and sensitive areas.

Uniquely, Simari is situated directly on the LoC, with part of it lying across the border in Pakistan, highlighting the project's deep geopolitical significance.

Before this transformative project, residents of Simari faced significant hardships due to unreliable electricity supplies and heavy dependence on kerosene lamps and firewood.

These conditions particularly affected daily life, disrupting children's studies and challenging household chores for women.

Recognising these persistent challenges, the Indian Army conceptualised a sustainable and empowering solution through renewable energy.

Executed with meticulous planning by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and technical expertise from Aseem Foundation, the comprehensive solar electrification initiative divided the village into four micro-grid clusters.

Each cluster was fully equipped with solar panels, batteries, inverters, and necessary electrical infrastructure, ensuring every home now enjoys steady and reliable electricity.

Complementing the electrification, each household received LPG connections, including double-burner stoves, regulators, and safety hoses.

This shift drastically improved the villagers' health by significantly reducing indoor air pollution previously caused by traditional cooking methods and decreasing environmental impact in this sensitive Himalayan region.

Adding emotional depth to this initiative, the project was dedicated to the memory of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a Shaurya Chakra recipient who lost his life in the line of duty in 2015 during counter-terror operations in Kupwara.

Colonel Mahadik was greatly admired for his bravery, leadership, and commitment to local community upliftment, particularly through educational, sporting, and tourism initiatives.

To honour Col Mahadik's enduring legacy, his mother will formally inaugurate the solar electricity system in Simari during a poignant ceremony.

Senior officials, including the Commander of the Tangdhar Brigade and the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, will join her, highlighting a meaningful convergence of sacrifice, community service, and governance.

The electrification and LPG project in Simari village realises Col Mahadik's vision of community empowerment and sets a remarkable example for similar sustainable initiatives in remote and border areas across India.

