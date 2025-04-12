Rishabh Pant opens in IPL after 1,108 days, returns to top after nearly a decade

Read Full Article

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium erupted in deafening applause as Rishabh Pant strode out to open for Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday.

Accompanied by Aiden Markram, Pant’s promotion to the top of the order was met with roars and chants, marking a momentous shift in his T20 career—one that came after 1,108 days.

While Pant has found success in the middle order over the years, this was a return to a role he had barely explored in the IPL. He had opened only four times in his debut season in 2016, posting scores of 69, 2, 32, and 1—promising yet inconsistent starts that saw him settle into a middle-order role for the long haul.

Saturday’s game, then, wasn't just a tactical call—it was a statement. Pant had last opened a T20 match for India against New Zealand in Napier in 2022, managing 11 runs in a rain-hit contest. Across all T20 formats before this game, Pant had opened in just 21 innings, amassing 644 runs at a blistering strike rate of 162.21 and an average of 32.2, with five fifties and a hundred.

His reintroduction at the top now suggests a calculated move by LSG to exploit his power play aggression and give him more overs to shape an innings—a bold bet nearly nine years in the making.

GT post 180/6 vs LSG: Gill and Sudharsan's 100+ partnership

After an outstanding 100-plus opening partnership by Gujarat Titans batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT finished on 180/6 in the first innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The game was scheduled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Gujarat Titans is coming into this game on the back of four consecutive wins, and LSG has been on a two-match winning streak.

After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to field first.

GT captain Shubman Gill, alongside Sai Sudharsan, opened the innings for Gujarat. Shardul Thakur's tidy first over was followed by a good one for Gujarat, where both batters, Sai and Gill, took on Akshdeep Singh, scoring 13 of the second over.

Rishabh Pant bought spin in the fourth over replacing Akshdeep with Digvesh Rathi. Gill and Sai went solid in the first four overs, scoring 35 for no loss, playing all shots along the ground. GT had a brilliant power-play; they made 54/0 in six overs, Shubman Gill * (27) and Sai Sudharsan* (26).

Gujarat Titans continued to attack after the power-play, taking on LSG's experienced spinner Ravi Bishnoi, hitting him for 12 runs in his first over.

Gill continued his good form, bringing up his fifty in the 9th over. Gujarat Titans played risk-free cricket in the first 10 overs, but they still managed to cross the 100-run mark in the 10th over without losing any wicket: Shubman Gill (52)* Sai Sudharsan (46)*.

After a tidy spell from Rathi, he finally produced an opportunity for LSG. Sai played a backfoot punch straight to Abdul Samad, but the ball went in and out of Samad's hand, and Sai survived in the 11th over. Followed by his captain, Sai also bought up fifty, his fourth this season.

After a brilliant inning of 60(38) and 100+ opening partnership, Shubman Gill was removed by Avesh Khan in the 13th over. His innings included six fours and a six. Jos Butler joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle.

Bishnoi finally got Sai out for 56(37) in the 14th over, after getting smashed in his first two overs; his innings included seven fours and a six. Washington Sundar joined Butler.

Bishnoi showed all his experience and took two wickets in the 14th over removing Sundar for 2(3), and Sherfane Rutherford joined Butler.

Rathi was unlucky today after Sai; Rutherford's chance also went down in his last over, but he removed Jos Butler on the very next ball for 16 (14). LSG fought back strongly after 10 overs. Shahrukh Khan joined Rutherford in the 17th over.

LSG fought back in the last 10 overs. Shardul Thakur removed Rutherford for 22 (19) in the last over of the innings. Rahul Tewatia came to the crease and got out on the very first ball after hitting a full toss straight to deep mid-wicket. Rashid Khan joined Shahrukh Khan in the middle. GT finished on 180/6 in their 20 overs.

LSG bowlers took a hammering in the first 10 overs but came back strongly in the second half, with Shardul Thakur(2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) taking two wickets each. Digvesh Rathi (1/30) and Avesh Khan (1/32) took a wicket each, while Akshdeep Singh went wicketless.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans ( Shubman Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56; Shardul Thakur 2/34). Vs Lucknow Super Giants.

