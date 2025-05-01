LIVE India News Updates on May 1: 'He is safe': Pregnant wife of BSF jawan in Pakistan custody returns to Kolkata after assurance from officers

Rajani Shaw, wife of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained in Pakistan, returns to Kolkata after positive assurances from BSF officers about her husband’s safety and imminent return following ongoing talks with Pakistan Rangers.
Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to fractured finger and the management is in hunt to find a replacement amid the ongoing season of the tournament. We have identified 5 players who replace Maxwell at PBKS.
HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters used by the Army and Air Force have been cleared for operations following a defect probe that found no design flaw.
Amit Shah vowed a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing India’s resolve to fight terrorism. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and stressed the global support for India’s efforts.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said PM Modi was a fighter and that he will bring peace in Kashmir and glory to India.
Congress workers in Hyderabad celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census by pouring milk on Rahul Gandhi’s poster. This move is seen as a step toward promoting social justice and equality.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India blocked Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account as part of a diplomatic crackdown.
PM Modi urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, “This is the perfect time to Create in India, and Create for the World."
Speaking at WAVES 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music.
PM Modi released commemorative postage stamps in the names of five legends of Indian cinema, including Guru Dutt and P. Bhanumathi, at WAVES 2025.
An Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan, is attempting to return to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar.
"This is the right time to create in India, and create for the world. India has a treasury of stories dating back to thousands of years, at a time when the world is searching for ways and means of storytelling," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
India's media and entertainment industry can grow to over 100 billion dollars in the next decade, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.
Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre assumed charge as the secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry.
The Election Commission of India stated that these steps are aimed at streamlining electoral processes and improve interaction between voters and election officials.
Mukesh Ambani, at WAVES 2025, backed PM Modi after the Pahalgam attack, affirming the support of 145 crore Indians. He hailed India’s cultural industry as real power and praised the government’s global vision.
The rally, demanding better pay and working conditions, began on February 10 and has become one of the longest-running demonstrations by ASHA workers in the state.
The move is part of a larger crackdown on misinformation that aims to mislead aspirants and create panic ahead of the national-level medical entrance exam.
India’s GST collections have increased by 12.6% in April to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore, according to government data.