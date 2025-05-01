LIVE India News Updates on May 1: 'He is safe': Pregnant wife of BSF jawan in Pakistan custody returns to Kolkata after assurance from officers

09:17 PM (IST) May 01

'He is safe': Pregnant wife of BSF jawan in Pakistan custody returns to Kolkata after assurance from officers

Rajani Shaw, wife of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained in Pakistan, returns to Kolkata after positive assurances from BSF officers about her husband’s safety and imminent return following ongoing talks with Pakistan Rangers.

 

07:29 PM (IST) May 01

IPL 2025: 5 players who could replace Glenn Maxwell at Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to fractured finger and the management is in hunt to find a replacement amid the ongoing season of the tournament. We have identified 5 players who replace Maxwell at PBKS.

06:04 PM (IST) May 01

Indian Army and IAF's variants of ALH Dhruv cleared to fly again

HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters used by the Army and Air Force have been cleared for operations following a defect probe that found no design flaw.

06:04 PM (IST) May 01

'Chun chun ke...': Amit Shah vows strong response to Pahalgam terror attack

Amit Shah vowed a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing India’s resolve to fight terrorism. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and stressed the global support for India’s efforts.

 

05:57 PM (IST) May 01

'He is a fighter': Rajinikanth lauds PM Modi's peace efforts after Pahalgam attack at WAVES 2025

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said PM Modi was a fighter and that he will bring peace in Kashmir and glory to India.

05:53 PM (IST) May 01

Congress workers pour milk on Rahul Gandhi's posters in celebration of Caste Census push (WATCH)

Congress workers in Hyderabad celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census by pouring milk on Rahul Gandhi’s poster. This move is seen as a step toward promoting social justice and equality.

 

05:36 PM (IST) May 01

Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Instagram BLOCKED in India after Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India blocked Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account as part of a diplomatic crackdown.

05:31 PM (IST) May 01

'Our creative basket is vast, ready to be shared': PM Modi hails Indian cinema's global legacy at WAVES 2025

PM Modi urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, “This is the perfect time to Create in India, and Create for the World."

05:30 PM (IST) May 01

'India emerging as global hub for film production, digital content, gaming': PM Modi at WAVES

Speaking at WAVES 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music.

05:23 PM (IST) May 01

WAVES 2025: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps of Guru Dutt, other Indian cinema legends

PM Modi released commemorative postage stamps in the names of five legends of Indian cinema, including Guru Dutt and P. Bhanumathi, at WAVES 2025.

05:15 PM (IST) May 01

'Why is common man being troubled?': Indian woman married to Pakistani seeks return

An Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan, is attempting to return to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar.

05:14 PM (IST) May 01

'Dawn of Orange economy': PM Modi at WAVES summit, says India becoming global hub of music, film, gaming

"This is the right time to create in India, and create for the world. India has a treasury of stories dating back to thousands of years, at a time when the world is searching for ways and means of storytelling," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

05:09 PM (IST) May 01

India's media, entertainment industry will hit $100 billion in next decade: Mukesh Ambani at WAVES

India's media and entertainment industry can grow to over 100 billion dollars in the next decade, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

04:53 PM (IST) May 01

Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as Revenue Secretary of India

Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre assumed charge as the secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry.

04:46 PM (IST) May 01

Indian elections set for an overhaul: What are the three new changes ECI has announced?

The Election Commission of India stated that these steps are aimed at streamlining electoral processes and improve interaction between voters and election officials.

04:08 PM (IST) May 01

'You have full support of 145 crore Indians': Mukesh Ambani backs PM Modi after Pahalgam terror attack (WATCH)

Mukesh Ambani, at WAVES 2025, backed PM Modi after the Pahalgam attack, affirming the support of 145 crore Indians. He hailed India’s cultural industry as real power and praised the government’s global vision.

03:43 PM (IST) May 01

Kerala: ASHA workers intensify protest on May Day, set to rally from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram

The rally, demanding better pay and working conditions, began on February 10 and has become one of the longest-running demonstrations by ASHA workers in the state.

03:30 PM (IST) May 01

NEET UG 2025: NTA cracks down on Telegram, Instagram accounts amid question paper leak claims

The move is part of a larger crackdown on misinformation that aims to mislead aspirants and create panic ahead of the national-level medical entrance exam.

03:12 PM (IST) May 01

Mangaluru mob lynching: Eyewitness says Ashraf did not raise pro-Pakistan slogans

A local social activist claims Ashraf, the victim of the Mangaluru mob lynching in Kudpu, did not raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Allegations arise of police delay in taking the injured Ashraf to the hospital.
03:11 PM (IST) May 01

GST collections hit record Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, up 12.6%: Government

India’s GST collections have increased by 12.6% in April to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore, according to government data.

 

