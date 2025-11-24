Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City Braces for Cloudy Skies, Light Rain and Cold Mornings
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Expect cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, misty mornings, and cool temperatures ranging from 20°C to 27°C. Stay updated and carry an umbrella while stepping out.
Bengaluru Weather, Air Quality, And Cold Wave Update
Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain over the next 24–48 hours. Mist is very likely during the early morning hours in some areas, reducing visibility temporarily.
The city’s air quality will remain in the moderate category (AQI 102–150), and the ongoing cold wave continues to bring cool morning breezes. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and carry umbrellas when stepping out.
Temperature Range
Temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 27°C, with high humidity around 94% and gentle winds blowing at 13 km/h, making the day feel slightly humid due to intermittent rainfall and cloud cover.
Weather Across Karnataka
Karnataka is currently experiencing cooler-than-usual temperatures across most regions. Many districts are witnessing early morning mist and subdued temperatures, with plains seeing minimums ranging from 15°C to 20°C.
Light to moderate rain is also being reported in some areas, contributing to the overall cold and damp conditions. Residents are advised to stay warm, especially during early morning and late evening hours.
Cold Wave Impact
The plains of Karnataka are feeling the effects of the cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping to unusually low levels in several districts.
Residents are waking up to chilly mornings and are advised to wear warm clothing and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to fog and mist.
