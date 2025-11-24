Image Credit : Google

Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain over the next 24–48 hours. Mist is very likely during the early morning hours in some areas, reducing visibility temporarily.

The city’s air quality will remain in the moderate category (AQI 102–150), and the ongoing cold wave continues to bring cool morning breezes. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and carry umbrellas when stepping out.