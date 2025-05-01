IPL 2025: 5 players who could replace Glenn Maxwell at Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to fractured finger and the management is in hunt to find a replacement amid the ongoing season of the tournament. We have identified 5 players who replace Maxwell at PBKS.
Who could be Glenn Maxwell's replacement?
Amid the ongoing IPL 2025, Punjab Kings has suffered a big blow as all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remaining season due to fractured injury, which skipper Punjab Kings confirmed at the toss ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 28.
In the absence of Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge was included in the playing XI for the CSK clash. This is the second big setback for PBKS as earlier Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to left leg injury. Punjab Kings have not yet found a replacement for Maxwell, as head coach Ricky Ponting stated that the management is finding it difficult due to the ongoing PSL.
Here are 5 players who could be an ideal replacement for Glenn Maxwell.
1. Ben Duckett
England batter Ben Duckett can be an ideal replacement for Glenn Maxwell, given his power-hitting ability. Duckett had already gained experience of playing on Indian pitches during the Test series against India in February-March last year and the white-ball series in January-February this year. Duckett has the flexibility of batting at top-order and in the middle-order, which could prove to be an asset for Punjab Kings. The left-handed batter was listed at the IPL 2025 Auction, but did not find any buyer even for a base price of INR 75 lakh.
Duckett has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 5159 runs, including 33 fifties, at an average of 30.89 and a strike rate of 140.38 in 205 matches. In the recent BBL season, England batter played for Melbourne Stars and was quite impressive as he aggregated 243 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 34.71 in 7 matches.
2. Chris Green
Another player who could replace Glenn Maxwell is Australian spinner Chris Green. Green has not yet played international cricket, but is an experienced T20 player, having played in different leagues in the world, including Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Vitality T20 Blast, and The Hundred. He also played IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, but did not take a wicket in his only outing in 2021. Green can deliver his best with his off-spin and can chip in with bat when required. Green has the ability to restrict the opponent’s flow of runs in the middle overs, which can make him a strong choice.
In T20 cricket, Green has scored 203 wickets, including 5 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 27.15 and an economy rate of 7.04. Chris Green was listed for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year, but did not find any buyer.
3. Charith Asalanka
Punjab Kings can also look at Sri Lanka all-rounder Charith Asalanka as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell. Aslanka was listed at the IPL 2025 Auction last year, but went unsold even for a base price of INR 75 Lakh. Asalanka is an aggressive middle-order who can anchor the innings and accelerate when needed, while also offering a part-time off-spin. The 27-year-old was in good form in the ILT20 this year. Playing for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR), Asalanka aggregated 111 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 37.00 in 3 matches,
Charith Asalanka has a good record in T20 Cricket, amassing 2767 runs, including 14 fifties, at an average of 23.44 and a strike rate of 128.39 in 137 matches. With the ball, Asalanka has picked 27 wickets, including 4-wicket haul, at an average of 24.77 and an economy rate of 7.57.
4. Leus du Plooy
Another strong contender who could replace Glenn Maxwell at Punjab Kings is England cricketer Leus du Plooy. du Plooy went unsold at the IPL 2025 Auction last year as he did not find any buyer even for a base price of INR 75 lakh. The 30-year-old has experience of playing various T20 leagues, including SA20, Men’s The Hundred, Pakistan Super League, and ILT20. Leus du Plooy is an aggressive batter with his ability to anchor the innings in the middle, while offering a part-time off-spin.
He has consistently performed well for Jo'burg Super Kings in SA20, amassing 743 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 39.10 in 28 matches. Leus du Plooy has a good record in T20 cricket, aggregating 3609 runs, including 20 fifties, at an average of 29.58 in 170 matches. With the ball, he has picked 14 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 21.57 and an economic rate of 8.35.
5. Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib could be one of the strong options for Punjab Kings to replace injured Glenn Maxwell in the ongoing IPL season. Naib had a brilliant outing for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this year, amassing 381 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 158.75. With the ball, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 18.45 and an economy rate of 8.76.
Gulbadin Naib is a reliable all-rounder who could deliver with bat and ball when he is needed the most by the team. He went unsold at the IPL 2025 Auction even for a base price of INR 75 lakh. Gulabin has a good record in T20 Cricket, amassing 2284 runs, including 11 fifties, at an average of 23.30. With the ball, he has picked 89 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.31 and an economy rate of 8.27.