Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Ahead? Delhi Temperatures May Dip to Single Digits This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is heading for another weather twist as light rain and cloudy skies are expected later this week. Temperatures may drop sharply from November 24, bringing back chilly mornings and a fresh spell of winter
Weather Set for a Sharp Turn
Officials indicated that Delhi-NCR is likely to see a noticeable shift in weather conditions toward the end of November. Forecasts suggested that light rain or drizzle may occur on November 27 and 28, and daytime temperatures are expected to begin falling again from November 24.
Temperature Drop Likely
Meteorologists reported that the mercury may dip to around 8–9 degrees Celsius within the next three to four days. Even though days may remain sunny, high humidity is causing mild morning and evening chill, while afternoons continue to feel normal.
Western Disturbance Effects
Experts noted that the region has been experiencing cloudy skies due to a weak western disturbance. A slightly stronger system is expected to become active next week, which could deepen the cold and lead to a further fall in temperature across Delhi-NCR.
Bay of Bengal System May Influence Weather
Weather authorities mentioned that a developing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestward. It may strengthen into a cyclonic storm near the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts, though it is too early to confirm. This system could indirectly affect the weather pattern in Delhi-NCR as well.
